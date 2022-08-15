Great Day CT
New Haven officers save the life of a woman who was on the ledge of a parking garage

Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge.

New Haven officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios, and Marelyn Vega responded to a parking garage on Aug. 6.

The call was for a woman in distress who was seated on the ledge of a city parking garage.

The New Haven Police Department posted body cam video of their interaction with the woman.

“You can talk to us,” Aviles could be heard saying. “We’re here for you.”

The woman was not identified.

No other details were released.

