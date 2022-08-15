State leaders push back on rate hike requests by insurance companies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is pushback over rate hike requests by insurance companies.

Companies like Aetna, Cigna and ConnectiCare want to raise rates on average 24-percent, at a time of record profits.

The insurance department held an all-day hearing Monday.

This hearing was held to give information and it got a bit heated.

The attorney general was grilling these insurance companies, blasting them for wanting to raise rates when families are already struggling.

“Outside this room is real life. And in real life many Connecticut families are suffering,” said Attorney General William Tong.

Whether its gas or food prices, Connecticut families are paying more for everything. Now insurance companies want to charge more.

“Small employers can and do have a strong voice in the market by choosing who they use for health care coverage,” said Wendy Sherry, with Cigna.

While small employers do have a choice, six companies are requesting rate hikes.

“Connecticut is still suffering the effects of COVID, they are trying to get back on their feet,” said Tong. “This is really hard on everybody and we can’t bare 10 to 15 to 25 as high as 33.2-percent requested increases in that room today.”

The insurance industry proposed rate increases just last year. The insurance commissioner says they negotiated lower rates, but the bottom-line prices still went up.

“People can’t put food on the table and afford other necessities so now is not a good time to raise or anytime to raise rate,” said James Williams, a small business owner.

“The fact that four of the six insurance companies didn’t bother to bring a representative shows that they have a lack of concern and transparency and being respectful of consumer who pays the bill,” said Sen. Tony Hwang.

“The hearings have been completely transparent, anybody has been able to come into the hearings at the department,” said Andrew Mias, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Insurance.

It comes during record salaries. Cigna’s CEO reportedly earned $91 million last year, the most of any executive. Democrats proposed a public option which would have allowed small businesses and individuals to buy into the state insurance plan.

“What we are seeing year after year are rate increases, record profits, they are doing well, the CEO compensation is through the roof but small businesses in Connecticut are really struggling,” said Sen. Matt Lesser.

There will be a public hearing on October 3 where people can sign up to testify. You can also submit written testimony right on the insurance department’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.