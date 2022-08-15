Teacher, parent offers advice on the ABC’s of sending kids to kindergarten for the first time

(WFSB) – Some parents are preparing to send their children to kindergarten for the first time.

As parents enter the last two weeks of August, many said they’ve been looking forward to the upcoming school year.

“I’m so excited for them to get back to school, form new friendships, learn new skills, and make messes that I don’t have to clean up,” said Sara Driscoll, a mother of two children.

For others, heading back to school may seem overwhelming.

Amy Farrior said she has some simple advice. A kindergarten teacher and a mother, Farrior has been on both sides of caring for students who’ve headed back to class.

She said it starts where it often does in school: The ABC’s.

A: Always involve your child.

“Making the child a part of the process helps ease any anxiety that may occur in the child,” Farrior said. “Have them pick their backpack up, have them pick their lunch out, their lunchbox. ‘Do you want to buy lunch? What kind of snacks do you want to bring?’”

She said that will help ease any anxiety the parent or your child may have about spending the school day apart. That way students feel like they are involved in the decision-making and parents will feel more confident in their independence.

Driscoll called that a top priority for her.

“I hope they learn to be themselves and be able to feel confident in making their own decisions without taking into consideration what everyone else is doing,” she said.

B: Be a positive example.

“I sent my first [child] to kindergarten a couple years ago and inside I was a mess,” Farrior said. “I was so sad that my baby was going off to kindergarten, but I played it off as excited. So, when he got off the bus, he was stoked, and I remember his quote to this day. He said ‘kindergarten was so great. It blew my mind.’”

She said if parents act nervous and anxious, chances are their child will too. That’s why it’s best to express excitement for a new adventure rather than sadness to be apart, especially on that first day.

C: Communicate with specified questions.

“I find that asking your child specific questions. Because if you’re going to ask them open ended questions like ‘what did you learn today’ or ‘what did you do today?’ They’re going to say ‘nothing!’ or you know, ‘we played!’” Farrior said. “But if you ask, ‘who did you sit next to at snack?’ Or ‘what did you talk about at lunch? Did you go on the swings at recess?’ I think when you ask specific questions, that child is going to have a specific answer.”

Lastly, Farrior said parents should give themselves and their children some grace. She called it an adjustment period for both, and everyone has room for growth.

