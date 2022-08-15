Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-91 southbound reopens following fiery crash between tractor trailer, car

A tractor trailer and car fire closed a portion of I-91 southbound early Monday morning.
By Mike Agogliati and Roger Susanin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer and car fire closed a portion of I-91 southbound early Monday morning.

Serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to state police.

Troopers and fire officials said the highway was closed at exit 44 southbound.

As of 6:30 a.m., however, it reopened. Only the exit 44 off ramp was closed.

The crash was first reported around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

State police said a car and a tractor trailer were involved in the fire.

The East Windsor Fire Department helped with the vehicle fire.

Detours were in place for at least the start of the Monday morning commute.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Part of I-91 in East Windsor was closed early Monday morning for a crash that involved a tractor trailer and a car.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
Traffic Alert
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
Hartford traffic
VIDEO: Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
A traffic alert has been issued.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 8 in Shelton shuts down following accident