I-91 southbound reopens following fiery crash between tractor trailer, car

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer and car fire closed a portion of I-91 southbound early Monday morning.

Serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to state police.

Troopers and fire officials said the highway was closed at exit 44 southbound.

As of 6:30 a.m., however, it reopened. Only the exit 44 off ramp was closed.

The crash was first reported around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

State police said a car and a tractor trailer were involved in the fire.

The East Windsor Fire Department helped with the vehicle fire.

Detours were in place for at least the start of the Monday morning commute.

