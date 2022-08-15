Video shows car being stolen from Watertown gas station in 7 seconds

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Watertown posted a video to social media of a car being stolen from a gas station in about 7 seconds.

They said it happened around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday at the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike.

Police also said that the keys were left inside the running black Nissan Altima. The driver was inside the store at the time.

“Please do not leave your keys in your vehicle, lock your doors and be aware of your surroundings,” Watertown police posted to their Facebook page. “Suspects are waiting in parking lots for someone to leave their vehicles running unattended.”

They said that on Saturday night, a vehicle was stolen from CVS in town. The keys were left inside that vehicle as well.

“There has been a drastic increase in stolen motor vehicles throughout town and in the area,” police said.

