A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Both incidents happened Saturday.

In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight.

In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight.

Family, friends, and the community gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of their loved one, 51 year old Dennis Santos, who was shot and killed Saturday night after a fight broke out in the parking lot of Salsa Tropical Social Club.

Santos, the club owner, was the only one hit and taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, 44 year old Ramon Rodrigues fired the gunshots and was arrested.

He is charged with murder, reckless endangerment first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm and multiple other charges.

He is held on a $2 million bond.

Channel 3 is also following another story out of Waterbury where a 28 year old man was shot and killed near Mickeys Jamaican Restaurant.

Investigators say an altercation took place outside of the restaurant between the victim and 61 year old Michael Anderson.

Anderson owns the restaurant.

During the fight, Anderson shot the victim.

He was then arrested and charged with murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, you are urged to contact Waterbury Police.

