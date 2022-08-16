Ansonia teen arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old suspect from Ansonia was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend.

Police in Shelton said they were called to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

A report said young males were trying to break into vehicles. They had been in a Hyundai that had been reported stolen out of another town.

Police learned that a vehicle was then stolen from their town.

They said they found the suspected stolen vehicle out of Shelton driving on the Derby/Shelton Bridge. They conducted a motor vehicle stop and arrested the 16-year-old juvenile from Ansonia.

The suspect was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trover, and operating a motor vehicle without a license. The juvenile told police that he was following a trend on TikTok regarding stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Police said that since Aug. 13, there were six reported stolen vehicles in Shelton. Five were Hyundai vehicles and one was a Kia vehicle.

East Windsor police put out a warning on Monday following a report of a stolen vehicle in their town over the weekend.

Police said the social media videos demonstrate how to steal newer model Kias and Hyundais using a USB cable. The vehicles being targeted do not have a push-button start.

