CDC releases new COVID-19 guidance for schools

(WFSB) - Starting next week some students across the state will be heading back to the classroom.

With COVID-19 still among us, Eyewitness News is looking into how districts are planning to fight the virus this time around.

Districts like East Hartford and Glastonbury are heading back to school next Wednesday.

When it comes to COVID, school officials said they are following the CDC’s guidance, as well as the Department of Public Health.

Districts like Glastonbury said they are hoping their case counts remain low this year.

One of the prevention strategies is vaccination. Schools are hoping the community gets vaccinated, which includes everyone 6-months and older.

On top of that, the new state and federal guidance is all about increasing the time kids are inside the classroom.

Last year if you had any symptoms, you would have stayed home. Not this year.

Kids and staff with mild symptoms like a runny nose should test at home. If they are negative, then go to school.

Only those with a fever or if you test positive should stay home.

All communities will be monitoring their case count. Schools can still implement a mask policy if the community levels are too high. No county in the state is currently at that level.

“I want to see if kids if they show up in masks that’s great if their parents want that. But I don’t want to see the mandates and the things like that I think it was a little bit too much,” said Amy Marowka, a mother.

“Yeah I know that there are going to be kids that are going to be sick around my daughter so that makes me a little bit nervous,” said Shannen Rodriguez, a mother.

East Hartford also said masks will be optional and they will follow the new guidance.

