Connecticut has the best community college system, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the top community college system in the country, according to a report.

The state also has a number of its individual community colleges ranked in the top 20 of a national list.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its lists of the “Best & Worst Community College Systems” and “2022′s Best & Worst Community Colleges.”

To determine where students could receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub said it compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set included the cost of in-state tuition and fees, student-faculty ratio, and graduation rate.

With Connecticut first, Maryland and New Mexico rounded out the top three states with the best community college systems.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

In terms of the best community colleges, Connecticut had four in the top 20:

10th - Naugatuck Valley Community College

11th - Northwestern Connecticut Community College

12th - Manchester Community College

15th - Capital Community College

Here’s how the colleges ranked within Connecticut:

Rank Community College Total Score 1 Naugatuck Valley Community College 63.75 2 Northwestern Connecticut Community College 63.71 3 Manchester Community College - CT 63.71 4 Capital Community College 63.64 5 Asnuntuck Community College 62.32 6 Gateway Community College 61.03 7 Three Rivers Community College 60.75 8 Housatonic Community College 59.04 9 Norwalk Community College 58.46 10 Quinebaug Valley Community College 58.28 11 Middlesex Community College - CT 57.91 12 Tunxis Community College 57.71

Read WalletHub’s complete report on the college rankings here.

