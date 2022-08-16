Connecticut has the best community college system, report says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the top community college system in the country, according to a report.
The state also has a number of its individual community colleges ranked in the top 20 of a national list.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its lists of the “Best & Worst Community College Systems” and “2022′s Best & Worst Community Colleges.”
To determine where students could receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub said it compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set included the cost of in-state tuition and fees, student-faculty ratio, and graduation rate.
With Connecticut first, Maryland and New Mexico rounded out the top three states with the best community college systems.
Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.
In terms of the best community colleges, Connecticut had four in the top 20:
- 10th - Naugatuck Valley Community College
- 11th - Northwestern Connecticut Community College
- 12th - Manchester Community College
- 15th - Capital Community College
Here’s how the colleges ranked within Connecticut:
|Rank
|Community College
|Total Score
|1
|Naugatuck Valley Community College
|63.75
|2
|Northwestern Connecticut Community College
|63.71
|3
|Manchester Community College - CT
|63.71
|4
|Capital Community College
|63.64
|5
|Asnuntuck Community College
|62.32
|6
|Gateway Community College
|61.03
|7
|Three Rivers Community College
|60.75
|8
|Housatonic Community College
|59.04
|9
|Norwalk Community College
|58.46
|10
|Quinebaug Valley Community College
|58.28
|11
|Middlesex Community College - CT
|57.91
|12
|Tunxis Community College
|57.71
Read WalletHub’s complete report on the college rankings here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.