Connecticut has the best community college system, report says

WalletHub released lists of the best community college systems and best community colleges.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the top community college system in the country, according to a report.

The state also has a number of its individual community colleges ranked in the top 20 of a national list.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its lists of the “Best & Worst Community College Systems” and “2022′s Best & Worst Community Colleges.”

To determine where students could receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub said it compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set included the cost of in-state tuition and fees, student-faculty ratio, and graduation rate.

With Connecticut first, Maryland and New Mexico rounded out the top three states with the best community college systems.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

In terms of the best community colleges, Connecticut had four in the top 20:

  • 10th - Naugatuck Valley Community College
  • 11th - Northwestern Connecticut Community College
  • 12th - Manchester Community College
  • 15th - Capital Community College

Here’s how the colleges ranked within Connecticut:

RankCommunity CollegeTotal Score
1Naugatuck Valley Community College63.75
2Northwestern Connecticut Community College63.71
3Manchester Community College - CT63.71
4Capital Community College63.64
5Asnuntuck Community College62.32
6Gateway Community College61.03
7Three Rivers Community College60.75
8Housatonic Community College59.04
9Norwalk Community College58.46
10Quinebaug Valley Community College58.28
11Middlesex Community College - CT57.91
12Tunxis Community College57.71

Read WalletHub’s complete report on the college rankings here.

