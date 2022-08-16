Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and a person in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night.

State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges.

Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high rate of speed when she hit the two people.

The trooper and pedestrian were in the road because a vehicle had just hit a deer.

After Herzog hit the two victims, state police said she struck the trooper’s vehicle, which then was pushed into the pedestrian’s vehicle. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time, but needed to be towed from the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Hartford Hospital. The trooper was brought to Windham Hospital.

Their conditions were not released.

State police said Herzog was drunk at the time of the crash.

She was transported to a state police barracks without incident.

Herzog was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle while holding a handheld device, and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

