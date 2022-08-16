East Hampton approves armed guards for all schools

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Board of Education members approved a measure adding armed security guards to all schools Monday night.

Last night district leaders approved hiring three additional guards as part of a plan to make their classrooms safer.

District leaders say they will need to ask the town for more money to pay for the positions but they are confident they’ll get it because they say local leaders are all on the same page on this issue.

One reason for that optimism is that the town already funds an armed guard at the local high school and the district had already been exploring the possibility of adding guards at the towns two elementary school and one middle school.

The board began really pushing for the change after the tragic school shooting in Texas. And last night despite some critics speaking against the plan the BOE unanimously approved hiring guards at Memorial Elementary, Center Elementary, and East Hampton Middle School.

Board members say they believe the new guards can be an important factor in protecting East Hampton students and teachers.

“This is now something to me that is foundational and that we need these foundational security measures in place,” board chair Christina Tammaro Dzagen said.

“I don’t think that armed security is the solution here, I don’t think that it’s the answer but I do think that it can be part of a multi-layer solution,” board member Nancy Kohler said Monday night.

Board members say hiring three new guards will cost at least $150,000. They plan to discuss funding with town leaders this week.

