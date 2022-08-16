Federal grant to help fund connection of two trails in central CT

(WFSB) - A federal grant of over $16 million will now fund the design and construction of two trails in a popular part of Connecticut.

The final gap of the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail will soon connect the two trails between Plainville and New Britain.

“This grant will complete two important elements. One, the remaining section in the town of Plainville, and then second, a 4-mile section that will take the trail all the way to CT Fastrak, the connection in the city of new Britain,” said Matt Hart, Executive Director of the Capitol Region Council of Governments.

The Capitol Region Council of Governments received federal RAISE grant of over $16 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation. This is part of a $30 million project.

“For the long runs, when you do the same trail over and over, it gets a little boring so to have more options will be really nice,” said Dave Lindstrom of Wolcott.

With these upgrades, it won’t just be a recreational resource, but it’ll become extremely useful for commuters.

“People will be able to utilize the trail increasingly for commuting purposes. They can get on it to get to work, take the Fastrak connection to the city of Hartford, so it has a real livability factor for recreational purposes, but more importantly for everyday life as well,” Hart said.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart released a statement on the project:

We were proud to partner with CRCOG on this application to complete the New Britain portion of what we call the Beeline Trail. Connecting our communities through projects like this enhances quality of life in the Central Connecticut region.

There are also great benefits for economic development.

“You’re able to connect businesses to the trail so you’re bringing customers to these businesses on the trail. Whether it’s a coffee shop, restaurant, retail operation, what have you, the benefits, they’re tremendous and they’ve proven to be so here in the region and nationally,” said Hart.

It’s looking like it’s going to take a couple years to construct, with the design phase and construction taking a few years.

See more information below:

