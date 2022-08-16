Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month.

Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.

They’re not just looking for new officers.

The town is also looking for feedback as it begins its search for the next chief.

“We have made some progress hiring. We are losing some officers, but that’s happening everywhere,” said Hamden’s Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra.

It’s been a busy month for Wydra with the town hiring eight new officers.

“The message is this is a great place to work, it’s a very diverse community,” said Wydra.

The two newest were sworn in Monday.

Michael Dwyer, a Hamden High grad and the baseball coach at his alma mater, will start at the police academy next month. He is the first entry level officer hired in Hamden in seven years.

Marvline Carter, who’s already certified after coming over from neighboring North Haven’s Police Department, was also sworn in.

“Many of our officers are retiring, moving on to other jobs. It’s a shortage statewide, it’s a shortage, if you pay attention nationwide. Recruitment can be difficult,” said Wydra.

According to Police App, which chiefs around our state use for recruiting and testing, there are approximately between 800 and 1,000 openings in Connecticut, but the number of those looking to start a career in law enforcement is low.

“So we need to make sure that people understand what we do and how important it is, what the police do and that you can make a difference in your community,” Wydra said.

While Hamden looks to hire additional officers, the town recently set up a five-person committee to help with the search for a new permanent police chief, after Chief John Sullivan retired back in the spring.

“We have someone who’s in law enforcement, a person in HR, also schools and then we have a person who’s a pastor for a church. We just wanted to make sure this committee is well rounded,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett. “I wanted to establish a committee that would get direct feedback from the community, take a look at the job description, make sure it’s what we’re looking for and then interview candidates.”

Hamden residents looking to weigh in on the chief search can go here.

As for the officers, the acting chief said they’re testing right now for certified officers, and will likely start testing for rookie officers next month.

