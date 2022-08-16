Great Day CT
Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February.

Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge on Dixwell Avenue around 1 a.m. on Feb. 17.

They found that a 34-year-old man from Hamden had been shot in the foot.

Officers also found a stolen handgun and ballistic evidence at the crime scene.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and New Haven Shooting Task Force said they conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting.

Brewer was arrested on July 26 at Meriden Superior Court on an outstanding arrest warrant related to the shooting.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

