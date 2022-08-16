Hartford Public Schools hold back to school celebration at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In less than two weeks, Hartford Public Schools will start the new school year.

To get students in the spirit, a big back to school celebration was held Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

“We’re so excited. I can’t wait to see all the kids and their smiles and have their energy and get back to it. We’re one big family,” said Renee Sheriffs, a special education teacher.

August 29 is the first day of school for Hartford Public Schools and students say they are ready to get back to the classroom.

“Because I love learning and seeing my teachers,” said one student.

“I love listening to my teachers and I love my teachers,” said another student.

Students were able to pick up free backpacks, school supplies and books.

“Well we’ve gotten some backpacks. We did the raffle,” said Dalia Brucellis, a 7th grader.

There were even live performances.

It’s the first time the event at the Yard Goats’ stadium has been held since the pandemic hit.

“It’s good that they’re going back to school and not home remote,” said Miriam Williams, a Hartford grandparent.

The Hartford school district has more than 16,000 students and 3,600 staff members.

“The motto for this year is take heart. So we’re gonna take heart in the fact that this is another opportunity that we have to make it right,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

Torres-Rodriguez says one of the big goals for this school year is staying connected with students.

“We know that relationships are at the center of everything that we do and so we’ve spent a lot of time on how do we create those conditions for students to feel like they’re of course valued and cared for, seen heard,” she said.

