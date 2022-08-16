Jobs training announcement set in CT with U.S. labor secretary

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - State officials and the U.S. labor secretary plan on making a jobs training announcement.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Rep. Joe Courtney and US. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said they plan to talk about the CareerConneCT program on Tuesday morning in Groton.

Lamont said the state program is being administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. It was created to provide thousands of workers, including those whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the job training necessary to get back to work or trained for other high-quality career pathways.

The news conference was set to take place at the Ella T. Grasso Southeastern Technical High School.

