Millions of baby swings and rockers recalled

(WFSB) - First, those Fisher Price Rock n’ Plays had a massive recall, and now, it’s the Mamaroo swings.

Both of these items are very popular for new parents just desperate for a good night’s rest.

Now more than 2 million of the infant swings and rockers are now getting recalled after a 10-month-old baby died.

Another child had a close call where a caregiver had to rescue the child from the straps.

Yale Medicine Emergency Medicine Physician Kirsten Bechtel says these products are meant for really young babies who cannot roll over.

Once they get older, parents are not supposed to keep them around.

It’s a good reminder to check the age parameters on products.

“When you don’t need devices anymore, they really should be put away because they’re not intended for babies who are able to be mobile,” said Bechtel.

They were sold at major retailers and online from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.