New Britain families receive free supplies and food ahead of school year

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of New Britain families received a little help getting their kids ready for their return to the classrooms.

Team of sponsors ensured the children will have full book bags and bellies on their first day back at school.

Michelle Delgado is picking up back to school supplies along with groceries and personal items thanks to an incredible free event hosted by Price Rite, Feed the Children, and Goya Foods at the Boys and Girls Club of New Britain.

“It’s crazy I’m actually a little backed up with school shopping because financial wise we are struggling a little bit and then the recession as well,” said Delgado.

The Boys and Girls Club helped identify 400 local families who could use a little help.

Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Feed the Children, said the groceries are vital but back to school supplies are also essential items for families.

“We are giving kids a leg up to start the school year and I think that that’s a really important thing for us education is the way out of poverty,” said Allegro.

The sponsors handed out $200,000 worth of items. Every book bag, can of beans, and bottle of shampoo will make a difference and remind local kids as they had back to school that their community has their back.

