Playground fire in Hartford under investigation
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street.
A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains of a playscape right next to a splash pad.
Police said they were awaiting details from firefighters before releasing information.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
