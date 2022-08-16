Playground fire in Hartford under investigation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains of a playscape right next to a splash pad.

Police said they were awaiting details from firefighters before releasing information.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

