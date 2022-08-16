Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Playground fire in Hartford under investigation

Investigators are looking into a Aug. 16 fire at the Joseph Cronin Playground in Hartford.
Investigators are looking into a Aug. 16 fire at the Joseph Cronin Playground in Hartford.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains of a playscape right next to a splash pad.

Police said they were awaiting details from firefighters before releasing information.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Wednesday showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: While a comfortable stretch continues, there’s not a lot of beneficial rain in the forecast...
U.S. Secretary of Labor Mary Walsh was in Connecticut on Aug. 16 to help launch the ConneCT...
ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost
The drought monitor for Connecticut.
Risk of fire danger ‘high’ in CT counties due to drought