Thompson residents have safety concerns at Quaddick Lake after jet ski death

THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - People in Thompson are warning that things are getting too rowdy and out of control on Quaddick Lake.

They say people are being reckless on jet skis, operate them drunk and even without proper licensing.

People who live around the lake or who boat on it frequently say it has become a wild free for all and that there is not proper patrolling.

This is something people have complained about for years, but now after a jet skier was killed in an accident over the weekend, concern and frustration is heating up even more.

Jane Howell lives on the lake and took the video. She says the two jet skis collided with a loud bang.

“We all heard the crash. My husband yelled to my kids get out of the boat. He was face down in the water. He pulled him out into the front of our boat,” said Jane.

This photo shows the damage to the jet ski after the crash.

Jane says the deadly speeding incident is part of a larger problem. The community has been complaining to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for years.

Susan Waters agrees. She is a nurse who lives on the lake. She performed CPR on the man who was later pronounced dead.

“It’s upsetting because at the same time we are lifeguarding this lake because there is no supervision. We are calling 911 we are rescuing them. We are bringing them onshore. We are starting resuscitation. Injury management until some help shows up it’s been a difficult few days. But it’s kind of what you do,” said Susan.

One jet skier was happy to show us his license to operate his jet ski. We don’t know if in this accident if the jet skier was licensed or if he was under the influence, but people here say many people are drunk, unlicensed and act recklessly.

“The ranger should be monitoring it. There should be someone here before they even get out on the water. Check. Stand there. Do something. Let me see your license, how long you are experienced. Make sure they are not drunk,” said Doug, a jet skier.

Days before the crash, the Quaddick Lake Association and the first selectman posted on Facebook that they’d met with DEEP to discuss these types of problems, and said the best solution overall appears to be a combination of a town ordinance and lake patrol.

Eyewitness News reached out to DEEP and the first selectman for a comment on this story, but did not hear back.

The lake association is forming a committee to work with officials to try and find some kind of remedy before yet another tragedy happens.

