2 hurt in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Hartford Tuesday night.

Police said it happened on Pratt Street around 7:21 p.m.

Officers responded for the report of a fight.

When they arrived, police found two victims.

Authorities said one of the victims, a male in his 20s, suffered a stab wound. He is in critical condition at the hospital.

Another victim, also a male in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds, said police. He is in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this point in the investigation, it is believed that the two victims were mutual combatants,” said Hartford police.

The incident is under investigation.

