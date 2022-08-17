BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Tips for transitioning to high school

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority and all this week we’re helping you get ready for your kids’ first day of school.

If you have a ninth grader it’s a big year.

The jump from middle school can be scary.

How can students make the switch as smooth as possible?

We went to Amity High School to find out.

The transition from middle school to high school can be daunting for ninth graders. A new, larger school. Hundreds of more kids, and new lockers too. Plus, harder curriculum, new sports and activities.

There’s a lot going on.

At Amity High in Woodbridge, teachers and upperclassmen try to make the transition as easy as possible.

Let’s find out how they do it, by stepping into Room 104 with Ms. Tasia Kimball.

She’s the coordinator of the Link Crew. It links the upperclassmen to the freshmen to make the transition and this whole new world much easier.

“Getting lost is possible or feeling like they’re going to get lost,” said Kimball.

Kimball helps freshmen avoid that.

She’s getting her classroom ready for her 31st year at Amity High teaching literature.

She knows how tough it is for ninth graders.

“They go from a school of 400 to a school of like 1500,” Kimball said.

19 years ago, Kimball and a group of teachers started the link crew.

They train juniors and seniors who become mentors to the new students.

Instead of freshmen hazing its freshmen helping.

“Kids who feel connected in high school have positive outcomes whether those are academic or social and emotional. The sooner kids can get involved. The sooner they’ll feel connected,” said Kimball.

It’s not just a transition for the freshmen, but for their parents as well. How do they navigate their young son or daughter in a brand-new big school with all of these kids?

That’s where Ms. Wendy Carrafiello comes in. She works with parents and special education students. She’s been doing it for years.

Carrafiello is staying cool and cleaning her desk for her 23rd first day of school.

She’ll be teaching students about fairness, respect and passion.

“It’s very scary because you don’t know what to expect but when you get there there’s a lot of help for you,” Carrafiello said.

Students don’t have to look far for that help. There’s plenty in school for them.

“If you’re struggling of having a hard time with class, talk to your teacher. They’re here for you. Don’t be afraid to ask them for extra help. Most schools have some kind of interventionists for subject specific skills like math or writing,” said Carrafiello.

Teachers know schoolwork is important. Getting involved is too. Clubs, activities, sports, the school plays. It all helps create a balanced schedule and make this transition easier.

“Trying different courses and starting to find out what your niche might be for the next four years and beyond,” said Scott DeMeo, Amity High teacher.

Most high schools have dozens of sports, activities and clubs.

Jenny Bonaldo and Scott DeMeo believe getting your child involved is essential.

New friends, new passions and new experiences.

“Joining those different clubs and sports, that’s where they’ll find upperclassmen who they can connect with even if they don’t have link crew,” said Bonaldo, Amity High teacher.

