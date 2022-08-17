WATCH LIVE: Back to school meeting set between CT’s education commissioner and superintendents

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s education commissioner is set to meet with the state’s school superintendents on Wednesday morning.

Education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said she’ll host Connecticut’s superintendents at the state Department of Education’s annual “Commissioner’s Back-to-School Meeting” for the 2022-23 school year.

Stream it on the WFSB Facebook page around 9 a.m.

The Department of Education said the theme for the event at Berlin High School will be “The Sky is NOT the Limit.”

It said the agenda will include a student performance and remarks by Gov. Ned Lamont, Russell-Tucker, state Board of Education chairman Karen Dubois-Walton, and Fran Rabinowitz from the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

A keynote address by Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr., former NASA Astronaut and executive director of the National Math and Science Initiative, is also scheduled.

