Board votes to approve lease between city of New Haven and Tweed Airport

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Tweed New Haven Airport is one step closer to a $70 million expansion.

The Board of Directors voted to approve a lease between the City of New Haven and Tweed Airport on Wednesday night.

The board is looking to build a new terminal and expand their runway, but many residents and the East Haven mayor are against this project.

Some say this will increase noise levels and there are environmental concerns - lets listen to one resident who spoke tonight

“It is appalling. Find your conscience. It’s absolutely diabolical. A few people will make millions or trillions from this. While we will all suffer,” said a member of the public.

Tonight’s vote is one step forward for the project, but this project could be stopped if an environmental review finds any red flags.

