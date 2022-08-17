Great Day CT
Board votes to approve lease between city of New Haven and Tweed Airport

By Christian Colón and Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Tweed New Haven Airport is one step closer to a $70 million expansion.

The Board of Directors voted to approve a lease between the City of New Haven and Tweed Airport on Wednesday night.

The board is looking to build a new terminal and expand their runway, but many residents and the East Haven mayor are against this project.

Some say this will increase noise levels and there are environmental concerns - lets listen to one resident who spoke tonight

“It is appalling. Find your conscience. It’s absolutely diabolical. A few people will make millions or trillions from this. While we will all suffer,” said a member of the public.

Tonight’s vote is one step forward for the project, but this project could be stopped if an environmental review finds any red flags.

