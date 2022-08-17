Great Day CT
Connecticut’s Tax Free Week starts this weekend

State and local officials announced the details of Connecticut's annual tax free week during a news conference on Aug. 17.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s tax free week starts on Sunday.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference to announce it on Wednesday morning.

Lamont announced the details of the 22nd annual tax-free period at Fleet Feet in West Hartford.

It runs from Sunday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 27.

During the one-week event, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption during that period of time applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

The state has a list of clothing or footwear that are exempt when sold for less than $100, as well examples of clothing or footwear that are taxable even if sold for less than $100. See it here.

Lamont said it will mark the first time that Connecticut has held two one-week sales tax holidays within one calendar year. A similar event happened back in April.

“This is the second weeklong sales tax holiday the state is holding this year, and it is scheduled right at back-to-school season to help families stretch their dollar a little bit more during this busy time, while also giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Lamont said. “This is also an excellent opportunity to shop at some of our state’s locally-owned retailers and support the many great small businesses we have in Connecticut.”

The Department of Revenue Services said it was please to help the governor’s office with the implementation of the week.

“We hope that the families of Connecticut can combine this holiday with his other initiatives such as the child tax rebate to ensure their children and loved ones are ready for the start of a great new school year,” said commissioner Mark Boughton, DRS. “Personally, I am planning to patronize some of the locally-owned shops in Connecticut. And, I would like to give a heartfelt thanks for the incredible efforts of the DRS staff who work to make this and all our programs possible.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

