Drought impacting lawns and trees around the state

(WFSB) - If you’ve looked at your lawn lately, chances are you’re seeing more browns than greens because of those recent drought conditions.

The drought is not only impacting your lawns, but it could have a long term effect on your trees if they don’t get some much needed TLC.

“The lawns can always be reseeded in the fall if it dies off or if its spotty or if it’s thin and you’d be surprised a lawn can come back and It can be pretty resilient and even without reseeding, but your trees they take a generation or lifetime to replace,” said Andrew Bachman, Owner of Trout Brook Arborists and Landscaping.

Bachman said he has been doing this line of work for 20 years. He said this drought that the area is experiencing is unusual, but they are staying busy

“More so I’m worried about the trees the mature to the trees that blanket keep the community covered because those trees really need to have a deep soaking rain at least once a month for them to maintain their regular biological processes so they’re going to start to go into a little bit of dormancy some of them are in a start losing their leaves early,” said Bachman.

If you are wondering what to look for if your lawn or trees or in help, it looks like this.

“Leaf scorch you can see around the margins or the edges of the leaf you have browning,” said Bachman.

To keep everything looking healthy and green here is what you can do.

“Bushes with leaves like folding over and the leaves want to really curl that’s a sign they are under drought stress and give them some water a couple times a week can really help them out,” Bachman said. “So it would be a good idea to put the hose on a low trickle for an hour under your trees and move it a little bit.”

