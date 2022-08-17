Great Day CT
Enfield High School football player called racial slur while fundraising

Football Graphic
Football Graphic(Credit: MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield High School football player was called a racial slur while fundraising in town over the weekend, according to school officials.

Enfield Superintendent Christopher J. Drezek said the incident happened on Saturday morning.

The football team was doing their annual fundraising program and selling cards around town to raise money for the program, Drezek said.

School officials said a student approached a home and the homeowner did not want to participate in the fundraiser.

“Unfortunately, that was not the end of the encounter,” said Drezek. “This resident then proceeded to call our student a racial slur, as well as other statements that left our student feeling threatened and intimidated.”

The student walked away and called his coach and parents, officials said.

“Although no one should ever be in this situation, I want to publicly commend this student for having the dignity, grace, and courage to walk away and be the bigger person,” Drezek said.

Multiple police officers then responded to the scene. They interviewed homeowners, football players, and potential witnesses, officials said.

The incident was addressed at Enfield’s first football practice Monday.

“I need to be crystal clear on this part—there is no place in our schools, our town, or quite frankly, this country for what happened to one of our students this weekend,” said Drezek.

Drezek said the Enfield Town Council and Board of Education will be holding a “Community Conversation on Race, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” on August 23 at 5:30 p.m. on the town green.

You can read the full letter from the superintendent below:

