Florida to blame for some flight delays and cancellations, report says

(WFSB) - Have you had any trouble traveling? You might want to blame Florida for that.

According to a report, flight delays and cancellations nationwide have been worse because of how difficult it has been to fly to and from Florida.

Some people we met today had plans of going to Florida but their flight got delayed as soon as they made it to the airport.

While summer travel is in full effect, Jacklyn is just trying to get home to the sunshine state.

“I am trying to get to Florida we just went and parked and we are delayed. So there is no rush for me to get in there we are delayed 30 minutes,” she said.

Jacklyn’s delay reason is unknown, but recent delays and cancellations have been attributed to because about a third of all flights from every major airline cross Florida airspace.

On top of weather, officials said air traffic is at times crowded with military jets and rocket launches near the gulf.

Staffing shortages have also left an impact, and because so many people are going to the sunshine state for vacation this creates a perfect combo of trouble.

If you do plan on booking soon, here are some helpful tips from AirHelp.

Officials there say the best day to avoid delays is Tuesday or Monday.

Now the worst days to travel are between Thursdays and Fridays. La Guardia Airport is one of the airports with the most cancellations across the U.S.

