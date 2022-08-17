Missing Hartford child found safe

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police said a missing boy was found safe.

Previous information:

Authorities said 11-year-old Ethan Taylor was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“Ethan is diagnosed with autism, however he is reported to be high functioning and may present older than his actual age,” Hartford police said.

Police said Ethan is 5′5″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve flannel shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes, said police.

“Ethan does not suffer from any other medical concerns and is not considered to be a danger to himself or others,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

