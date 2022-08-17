The Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware, prepares to dock in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The Kalmar Nyckel, also known as the Tall Ship of Delaware, is scheduled to arrive at the New London City Pier on Wednesday.

The vessel will be there for day sails, free deck tours and a summer camp field trip from Thursday through Sunday.

The public is invited to free deck tours on board the ship on Thursday and Friday Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., plus Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in conjunction with Pirate-Fest, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets for day sails are $65 for an adult and $40 for children 12 and under. Advance purchase is recommended online https://www.kalmarnyckel.org/sail-and-explore or by phone at 302-429-7447.

The field trip planned for Friday is for children from the Salvation Army summer program, courtesy of the City of New London and Neff Productions.

The event is being billed as adventure, fun, and history all in one. The Kalmar Nyckel, according to the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation, is a full-scale replica of the 17th century square-rigged ship that founded the colony of New Sweden in 1638. “Delaware’s Mayflower” is a 141-foot long tall ship with elaborate carvings and beautiful lines.

