Putnam launches mandatory water ban

PUTNAM, Conn. (WFSB) - The town of Putnam is launching a mandatory water ban to mitigate the lack of rain.

Windham county along with the rest of Eastern Connecticut is in a severe drought.

The Peake Brooke and Little River are both running at their lowest levels since 1966.

The town can no longer treat the water from these sources and is taking precautions until the water levels can rise again.

Since May 1, Windham county has received about six and a half inches of rain.

A normal amount of rain from May 1 to this part of August is 14-inches, meaning there is nearly a 7-inch rain deficit.

In the meantime, wells will get folks through the drought, but well water is finite.

Putnam residents are being told to conserve water whenever possible

The most critical item residents will have to cut back on is watering lawns.

The town of Putnam is telling residents to conserve the number of loads of laundry and dishes they run.

Residents caught excessively wasting water will get a verbal warning for a first time offense. A second strike will come with a fine.

“Could be going on for weeks until we get the rain we need to get the river back up running again. This mandatory water ban will be in effect,” said Barney Seney, Mayor of Putnam.

The town of Putnam also said they are making sacrifices by turning off their brand new sprinkler system and suspending hydrant flushes.

