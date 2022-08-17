Rally for mental health services in Killingly held at state capitol

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Killingly residents got together for a rally at the state capitol Wednesday to continue a push for a mental health clinic at the high school.

This comes as the Connecticut Department of Education is investigating into the Killingly Board of Education and demanding answers to why their request for a mental health clinic was denied.

For nearly an hour several community members including teachers, public officials and students spoke passionately and directly to the Killingly Board of Education.

The south side of the capitol was filled with signs, some reading “our students deserve more.”

People from all over the state and Killingly dawned green shirts, stickers, and ribbons, which is the color for mental health awareness.

One speaker said this is a meeting you hope not to have.

“It’s distressing to me when you hear those numbers and you consider that 77 children put forward they were considering suicide and the community response was to call them liars. That’s not right, it’s unfair, it’s dismissive and more importantly it starts to shame the issues of mental health,” said Kate Dias, President of the Connecticut Education Association.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.