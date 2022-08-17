Schools struggling with teacher shortage ahead of fall semester

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority and tonight we are putting a spotlight on the staff shortage that’s impacting schools state and nationwide.

Hartford is just one of many districts that have struggled with teacher shortages.

Recently they hired 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto Rico to try and address the problem.

The capitol city is still trying to fill about 230 teaching vacancies.

Nationwide there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers than before the pandemic.

Kate Dias, President of the Connecticut Education Association, says on top of lack of good pay, some are leaving as classrooms become politicized.

“We are really labelled with mistruths. Things that aren’t real and what’s going on inside classrooms in Connecticut. So that feels sensitive, hurtful, it drives people out of the profession, I am not appreciated I am not respected,” said Dias.

It’s not just the capitol city. Schools in New Haven are running into similar issues.

New Haven school and city officials met Tuesday night to discuss how to improve test scores and the classroom experience, but there’s a cloud that looms over the Elm City that teachers say needs attention.

“If we want to address student achievement we have to first and foremost make sure there is a certified teacher in every classroom. And we have to make sure they have the support so they can do the job they have been hired to do,” said Leslie Blatteau with the New Haven Federation of Teachers.

The New Haven Federation of Teachers says there are about 300 open teacher positions in the district.

Even with recent hires Blatteau says the problem won’t be fixed. Many teachers are switching districts.

“When we see students in other districts, in New Haven with wealthier population, less students of color and those teachers get paid more than New Haven Public School teachers and other urban districts that’s a problem the state of Connecticut should absolutely be working to address,” Blatteau said.

As schools enter a new year, it’s their passion to help our future that keeps them going amid violence, politics, and low wages.

“Certainly, the pandemic thrust us into the frontline of questions about air quality working conditions and compensation and those have not really been unanswered by districts across the state,” said

Schools start next week for some districts. Overall despite the challenges, teachers are confident they will once again thrive.

