Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought

(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions.

East Lyme was one of them.

“Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”

East Lyme posted a twice-weekly irrigation schedule.

Putnam also announced restrictions.

Connecticut is under varying degrees of drought. The effect can be seen not only on lawns but in rivers and lakes.

