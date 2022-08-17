Great Day CT
Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought

The drought monitor for Connecticut.
The drought monitor for Connecticut.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions.

East Lyme was one of them.

“Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment.  Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”

East Lyme posted a twice-weekly irrigation schedule.

The Town of East Lyme posted in irrigation schedule as part of its mandatory water conservation...
The Town of East Lyme posted in irrigation schedule as part of its mandatory water conservation restrictions.

Putnam also announced restrictions.

Channel 3 is working to clarify the details there.

Connecticut is under varying degrees of drought. The effect can be seen not only on lawns but in rivers and lakes.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates as more towns add restrictions.

