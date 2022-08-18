Ch. 3 partners with Ikea for Teacher Appreciation Day celebration

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The first day of school is right around the corner.

Channel 3 partnered with Ikea in New Haven to celebrate teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Day.

When the store opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Eyewitness News is going to kick start a party and Connecticut teachers will be the guests of honor.

It’s a little something to acknowledge how hard teachers work every day ahead of their first day of

Channel 3 is proud to sponsor the event along with Ikea and the Connecticut Parent Teacher Association. There will be free gifts for the first 500 teachers who walk through the door. There will also be games and raffles where teachers can win Ikea gift cards of up to $1,000.

Eyewitness News will also present a $1,000 check to the John S. Martinez Sea and Sky Magnet School.

Teachers can still sign up and join the fun. They just have to go to Ikea’s website here. As of 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, there were 821 spots available.

The event is completely free.

