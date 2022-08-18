Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Ch. 3 partners with Ikea for Teacher Appreciation Day celebration

Channel 3 partnered with Ikea in New Haven for a Teacher Appreciation Day celebration.
Channel 3 partnered with Ikea in New Haven for a Teacher Appreciation Day celebration.(Ikea.com)
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The first day of school is right around the corner.

Channel 3 partnered with Ikea in New Haven to celebrate teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Day.

When the store opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Eyewitness News is going to kick start a party and Connecticut teachers will be the guests of honor.

It’s a little something to acknowledge how hard teachers work every day ahead of their first day of

Channel 3 is proud to sponsor the event along with Ikea and the Connecticut Parent Teacher Association. There will be free gifts for the first 500 teachers who walk through the door. There will also be games and raffles where teachers can win Ikea gift cards of up to $1,000.

Eyewitness News will also present a $1,000 check to the John S. Martinez Sea and Sky Magnet School.

Teachers can still sign up and join the fun. They just have to go to Ikea’s website here. As of 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, there were 821 spots available.

The event is completely free.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teacher Appreciation Day at Ikea in New Haven - WFSB
VIDEO: Ch. 3 partners with Ikea for Teacher Appreciation Day celebration
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation. (thedenisefoundation.com)
Inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament tees off in September