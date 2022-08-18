Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Credit union in Hamden robbed

A Hamden credit union was robbed Wednesday.
A Hamden credit union was robbed Wednesday.(Hamden Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday.

Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m.

The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police said the woman left with an undisclosed amount of money.

She is described as between 5′3″ to 5′05″ tall. She was wearing a blue hoodie and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask and a grey t-shirt over a blue sweatshirt.
Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect
Crews are battling a barn fire in Watertown Wednesday evening. (Video Credit: Branden Mailloux)
Crews battle barn fire in Watertown
Crews are battling a barn fire in Watertown Wednesday evening. (Video Credit: Branden Mailloux)
VIDEO: Watertown barn fire
Drought brings water restrictions in Putnam
Putnam launches mandatory water ban