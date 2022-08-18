Credit union in Hamden robbed

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday.

Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m.

The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police said the woman left with an undisclosed amount of money.

She is described as between 5′3″ to 5′05″ tall. She was wearing a blue hoodie and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police.

