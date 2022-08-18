CT’s unemployment rate falls to 3.7 percent

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s labor market report showed strong gains in the state’s economy for the month of July.

Connecticut Department of Labor commissioner Danté Bartolomeo released the data on Thursday.

She said the unemployment rate, on a downward trajectory for more than a year, dropped another 0.3 percent to 3.7 percent. Employers added an estimated 6,500 jobs in July. Also, June job growth was revised up by 1,300 to 3,000.

“Connecticut’s unemployment rate is now at historic lows,” Bartolomeo said. “This is continued good news for job seekers across every industry sector and every demographic. While state economists continue to be vigilant around the impact of energy costs and inflation, Connecticut is showing strong and steady month-over-month progress both in pandemic recovery and outside of the market anomalies caused by the [COVID-19] pandemic.”

Job gains in July were notable in manufacturing, which was up 700, and construction up 1,500.

“The warm weather last winter created a long construction season so that industry has now recovered 112 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of research, CTDOL. “Additionally, the healthcare sector, which was hit hard throughout the pandemic by illness, burnout, and death, is also regaining jobs. These are good indicators for Connecticut’s economy and a strong overall report.”

With 120,000 jobs available in the state, the CTDOL said it wanted to remind state residents that job search, resume, and training assistance is available free of charge at the state’s American Job Centers and it urged job seekers, employers, and recruiters to register with CTHires, the state’s job bank.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.