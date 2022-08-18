Great Day CT
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain

A speedometer.
A speedometer.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford.

The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday.

It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near the top of Avon Mountain.

A Honda Accord was seen traveling westbound, up the mountain, at a high rate of speed.

Police said that they utilized a speed detection laser unit and clocked the vehicle traveling at 95 mph.

An officer was able to safely conduct a motor vehicle stop with the vehicle and the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police said their traffic division routinely conducts speed enforcement details in various areas of town.

“We are fortunate in this situation there were no injuries,” West Hartford police said. “May this serve as a reminder, especially as the start of school approaches, to slow down and obey the speed limits.”

