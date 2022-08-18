Ellington man faces sentencing for wife’s murder

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A nearly 7-year-old murder case that made national headlines is set to come to a close on Thursday.

Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife, is expected at Rockville Superior Court to be sentenced.

Prosecutors and Richard Dabate’s defense spent five weeks going back and forth in a trial.

However, it took a jury less than 24 hours to decide that the Ellington man was guilty of killing his wife, Connie Dabate, a few days before Christmas in 2015.

Prosecutors argued that Richard Dabate’s story of a deadly home invasion fell apart when data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit fitness tracking device showed the mother of two children walking around after the time Richard Dabate claimed she was killed.

Experts said that data helped the jury come to its quick verdict in the trial back in May.

Connie Dabate’s family at the time said justice was served, but the case forced them to relive the painful memories.

Richard Dabate was not only convicted of murder, but also tampering with evidence and lying to police.

He faces a penalty of 25 years to life in prison.

