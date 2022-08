WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The Wolcott Dog Pound asked people to be on the lookout for a wandering goat.

It posted to social media on Thursday morning that the goat was last seen in the area of 66 Hemple Dr.

It asked that if the animal is seen that the Wolcott Police Department immediately be contacted at 203-879-1414.

