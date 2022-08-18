Man arrested for driving 130mph on Route 8
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a reckless driving charge for traveling 130mph on Route 8 in Torrington, according to state police.
Brendan Clark, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on Wednesday night.
Troopers said Clark was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger when he was headed down Route 8 just before 7 p.m.
A patrolling trooper pulled behind Clark and followed him for about 4 miles at a speed of 130 mph, state police said.
A traffic stop was initiated.
Clark was identified as the driver. He was taken into state police custody and transported to their barracks in North Canaan.
He was released on a $500 non-surety bond.
Clark was given a court date of Sept. 2 in Torrington.
