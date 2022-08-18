Man arrested for driving 130mph on Route 8

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a reckless driving charge for traveling 130mph on Route 8 in Torrington, according to state police.

Brendan Clark, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on Wednesday night.

Troopers said Clark was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger when he was headed down Route 8 just before 7 p.m.

A patrolling trooper pulled behind Clark and followed him for about 4 miles at a speed of 130 mph, state police said.

A traffic stop was initiated.

Clark was identified as the driver. He was taken into state police custody and transported to their barracks in North Canaan.

He was released on a $500 non-surety bond.

Clark was given a court date of Sept. 2 in Torrington.

