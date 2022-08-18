Great Day CT
Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury

Waterbury Police Generic
Waterbury Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury.

The victim was only identified as a 32-year-old man from Waterbury.

Police said they were called to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant at 928 North Main St. on Thursday around 12:45 a.m. The caller initially made a shots fired complaint.

When officers arrived, they said they found a victim with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 1:26 a.m.

The preliminary Investigation indicated that an altercation occurred outside of the restaurant which involved the victim. He was shot and sustained a single gunshot wound.

There’s no word on a suspect.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives said it is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about it should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

