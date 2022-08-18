Great Day CT
Man turns himself in following deadly Farmington crash

Jacob Coffey turned himself in for deadly crash that happened in Farmington in June 2022.
Jacob Coffey turned himself in for deadly crash that happened in Farmington in June 2022.(Farmington police)
By Rob Polansky
Aug. 18, 2022
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in to police for his involvement in a deadly Farmington crash that happened back in June.

Jacob Coffey, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on Wednesday night.

Police said Coffey was speeding while traveling west on Colt Highway when he ran a red light and hit a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Luke Roux of Farmington. The incident happened on June 25.

Investigators also found that Coffey had an elevated blood alcohol level at the time of the crash.

He was charged with first-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, red light violation, and speeding.

Police said he was released on bond.

Roux was a recent graduate of Farmington High School.

