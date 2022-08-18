Great Day CT
Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect

By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Meriden Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened around 2:48 p.m. at the Liberty Bank on East Main Street.

No customers or employees were harmed, said police.

Police said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask and a grey t-shirt over a blue sweatshirt.

He demanded money and got away with an undetermined amount, said police.

The suspect then fled the area in a grey vehicle.

Anyone with cameras in the area of Liberty Street is asked if they got footage of the vehicle.

Meriden police said tips can be given to Det. Pellegrini of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-630-6297.

Videos can be sent to bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

