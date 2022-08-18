SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Still Waters USA

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Every week, our Small Business Spotlight segment highlights a small business in Connecticut. This week, we highlighted Still Waters USA in Westbrook.

Owner Victoria Woolard says she used to work in health care and found her new passion during the pandemic.

“My daughter was born during the pandemic, so when I was on my maternity leave, we picked a lot of sea glass. We love the beach and so it accumulated, and my husband’s like, maybe you can learn to kind of craft with it and do things with it, so everything is self-taught,” says Woolard.

She says her business is a full-time job and that she works from home.

Woolard says Still Waters USA has grown a lot in the last two years.

“I do a lot of jewelry and so I have a men’s, unisex, and women’s line. A lot of it can be used interchangeably between whoever wants to use it,” says Woolard.

Woolard does pop-ups and events, including bridal shows.

She’s expanding to wholesale. She says she hopes her pieces can bring a sense of peace and tranquility to her customers.

