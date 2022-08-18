West Nile virus now detected in 17 Connecticut towns

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Thursday provided an updated list of the towns.

The list included Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport, and Woodstock.

“We are seeing a sharp rise in the numbers of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, especially in coastal Fairfield and New Haven counties and in the metropolitan Hartford area,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the CAES. “We anticipate further geographic spread and build-up of West Nile virus in mosquitoes, with increased risk of human infection, from now through September.”

There were no human cases of WNV, at least as of Thursday’s report.

“The recent heat waves and high humidity have provided favorable conditions for the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus,” said Dr. Jason White, director of CAES. “We urge everyone to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the CAES said residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Consider the use of mosquito repellents containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and loose-fitting and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

