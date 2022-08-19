Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge

Seven people were in a Honda Accord, according to state police
According to state police, Juan Fernandez was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that had seven...
According to state police, Juan Fernandez was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that had seven people, including himself, in it on Aug. 13, 2021. The car crashed in Woodbridge and killed two people.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said.

Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to state police, Fernandez was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that had seven people, including himself, in it on Aug. 13, 2021.

He was driving northbound on Route 15 just north of exit 58.

For an unknown reason, Fernandez veered into the right shoulder and struck a tree.

The Accord sustained heavy damage.

Passenger Siryania Albino-De Fernandez was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another passenger, identified as Zionette M. Santos-Degil, was pronounced dead later, on Sept. 11, 2021, also at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Several others in the vehicle, including Fernandez, suffered serious injuries.

Fernandez turned himself in on Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Sept. 23 in New Haven.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
Monkeypox
WATCH LIVE: Push underway for more funding to address monkeypox situation
Bridgeport police rescued a man and his dog from Long Island Sound on Aug. 18.
Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound
Spot showers on Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer heat returns for the weekend, rain chances increase to start the workweek!