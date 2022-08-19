Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said.

Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to state police, Fernandez was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that had seven people, including himself, in it on Aug. 13, 2021.

He was driving northbound on Route 15 just north of exit 58.

For an unknown reason, Fernandez veered into the right shoulder and struck a tree.

The Accord sustained heavy damage.

Passenger Siryania Albino-De Fernandez was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another passenger, identified as Zionette M. Santos-Degil, was pronounced dead later, on Sept. 11, 2021, also at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Several others in the vehicle, including Fernandez, suffered serious injuries.

Fernandez turned himself in on Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Sept. 23 in New Haven.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.