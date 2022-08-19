Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Conn. drought impacts fall foliage, causes delay in leaves changing color

Fall is just around the corner in Connecticut, but the foliage may take a little longer this year.
By Connor Lewis
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Fall is just around the corner in Connecticut, but the foliage may take a little longer this year.

According to foliage expert Jim Salge, the foliage in southern New England will be brief, bright, and late.

The drought is causing the leaves to dry out which will help trap sugars, causing them to turn bright red.

Through this process, leaves will start to decay faster, so the duration of reds will be shorter.

An extended drought and excess of stress on the trees can cause the leaves to tur brown and skip a color altogether.

Experts say this is already happening in urban centers like Boston. If the fall is too warm and dry, that could lead to a worst-case scenario.

“We think the timing will be a little late this year unless some cold front really kicks in this year. So, a little after October, we should see a brief punch of color and then the leaves quickly turn and fall after,” says Salge.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.