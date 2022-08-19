Conn. drought impacts fall foliage, causes delay in leaves changing color

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Fall is just around the corner in Connecticut, but the foliage may take a little longer this year.

According to foliage expert Jim Salge, the foliage in southern New England will be brief, bright, and late.

The drought is causing the leaves to dry out which will help trap sugars, causing them to turn bright red.

Through this process, leaves will start to decay faster, so the duration of reds will be shorter.

An extended drought and excess of stress on the trees can cause the leaves to tur brown and skip a color altogether.

Experts say this is already happening in urban centers like Boston. If the fall is too warm and dry, that could lead to a worst-case scenario.

“We think the timing will be a little late this year unless some cold front really kicks in this year. So, a little after October, we should see a brief punch of color and then the leaves quickly turn and fall after,” says Salge.

