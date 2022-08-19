CRIME TRACKER: Newington Police implement livestreaming to dispatch system

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A new program in Newington is allowing residents to send information to police in real time.

“Prepared live” is a program that allows residents to live stream crimes as they happen in real time.

“It’s a program that is going to allow us to respond much faster to emergencies. It gives us information in real-time and provide a service to the community that I think will be invaluable,” says Sergeant Ryan Deane of the Newington Police Department.

The system is now a part of dispatch.

“By calling 911 or our main number, we can then make contact with you through a text message sent to your cell phone,” says Deane.

Dispatch will then send a livestream link, depending on the situation.

“People may not be comfortable picking up a phone and having a conversation. Maybe they’d want to livestream what is going on. It provides another avenue for the community to engage with us which is always beneficial,” says Deane.

Police say these videos will be saved as evidence and are not able to access any other data on your phone.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.