Family Friday: Food festivals, car shows and a super Saturday

There is lots to do for the whole family on this August weekend. Here’s ideas for the foodies, the car enthusiasts and your little super heroes and princesses.
By WFSB Staff and Wendell Edwards
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Peach Festival

  • Saturday, August 20th
  • Lyman Orchards
  • 11:00am – 4:00pm
  • Pick-Your-Own peaches
  • Live music, hayrides, face painting, a petting farm and kids pie eating contest

Oyster Festival

  • Saturday, August 20th
  • Downtown Milford
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm
  • Food & Fun for all ages
  • Live music, contests & more

Connecticut Taco Festival

  • Saturday, August 20th
  • Salmon Brook Park, Grandby
  • Gourmet tacos, drinks, local vendors, entertainment
  • Vote for CT’s top taco!

11th annual Kidsafe CT Car Show

  • Saturday, August 20th
  • Tolland County Agricultural Center
  • 9:00am – 2:00pm
  • A day of cars, fun, music, and food
  • Rain or shine!
  • FREE for spectators
  • Proceeds benefit KIDSAFE CT

Super Hero and Princess Day

  • Saturday, August 20th
  • Connecticut Trolley Museum
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • A visit from Spider-Man and Ariel from 11:00am – 3:00PM
  • Dress up in costume
  • Make your own super hero mask or princess crown

CLICK HERE for our list of local fairs and festivals.

