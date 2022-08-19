Family Friday: Food festivals, car shows and a super Saturday
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFSB) - There is lots to do for the whole family on this August weekend. Here’s ideas for the foodies, the car enthusiasts and your little super heroes and princesses.
- Saturday, August 20th
- Lyman Orchards
- 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Pick-Your-Own peaches
- Live music, hayrides, face painting, a petting farm and kids pie eating contest
- Saturday, August 20th
- Downtown Milford
- 10:00am – 6:00pm
- Food & Fun for all ages
- Live music, contests & more
- Saturday, August 20th
- Salmon Brook Park, Grandby
- Gourmet tacos, drinks, local vendors, entertainment
- Vote for CT’s top taco!
11th annual Kidsafe CT Car Show
- Saturday, August 20th
- Tolland County Agricultural Center
- 9:00am – 2:00pm
- A day of cars, fun, music, and food
- Rain or shine!
- FREE for spectators
- Proceeds benefit KIDSAFE CT
- Saturday, August 20th
- Connecticut Trolley Museum
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- A visit from Spider-Man and Ariel from 11:00am – 3:00PM
- Dress up in costume
- Make your own super hero mask or princess crown
CLICK HERE for our list of local fairs and festivals.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.